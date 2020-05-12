|
WELLS, Maine - Norman Gerard Vezeau, 76, died peacefully in his sleep at York Hospital on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born in Rochester, N.H., on April 23, 1944, he was the son of Richard A. Vezeau and Lucienne Nadeau Vezeau.
Norman grew up on Wells Beach, graduating from Wells High School in 1962. He served in the Navy for four years and learned the trade of welding. He worked for many years in Boston and spent the last 18 years of his career at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, retiring in 2004. He then started his hobby of woodcarving, which he became a master at. Birds were his specialty from hummingbirds to eagles and many others.
Norman met his wife Elizabeth at Wells Beach and they married in 1966. Four years later they welcomed a daughter who was always his "honey". His granddaughter Sabrina brought him much joy, pride and laughter for the past 17 years.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister Rachel Vezeau Mascis and his infant son Peter.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Elizabeth Stearns Vezeau, his daughter Josee Vezeau Lawrence and her husband Mark and his granddaughter Sabrina. He had many friends and family who will miss him greatly, especially his dog Carver.
SERVICES: Due to Covid-19 limitations, a small graveside ceremony is planned. To honor his memory, donations may be made to the Children's Defense Fund, Good Shepherd Food Bank or any organization to help those in need during this crisis. www.childrensdefense.org, www.gsfb.org/mainecovid. Care of the Vezeau family entrusted to Bernier Funeral Home, for more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from May 12 to May 15, 2020