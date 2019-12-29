Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Services
Bernier Funeral Home
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-2160
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bernier Funeral Home
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Bernier Funeral Home
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
View Map
Norman H. Poitras


1938 - 2019
Norman H. Poitras Obituary
SOMERSWORTH - Norman Hector Poitras, 81, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, with his family by his side.

Norman was born Nov. 28, 1938 in South Berwick, Maine, the son of Sylvio and Amelia (Dumais) Poitras. Norman graduated from Somersworth High School.

Norman resided in Somersworth his entire life, working as a Somersworth Police Officer in his younger years and finished his working days at Somersworth Public Works. He worked to support his family through the years, often with two or more jobs, but he always found time to support his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in sporting events and other activities. He could often be seen at Somersworth High School football games supporting the Toppers.

Norman is survived by his sons Donald Poitras and his wife Jane, Eric Poitras and his wife Diane, and daughter Norma Lemelin and her husband Paul.

He leaves behind eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Sylvia Poitras-Simpson. He is predeceased by his wife Deborah, sister Muriel Fernald, and grandson Corey Poitras. He has a special place in his heart for his only great granddaughter Dreya.

SERVICES: A time of memorial visitation will take place Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St, Somersworth, N.H. A memorial service will take place promptly at 2 p.m., following the visitation. To leave online condolences please visit wwwbernierffuneralhome.net.

Care for the Poitras family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
