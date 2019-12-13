|
GONIC - Norman Labbe Jr., passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 following a period of failing health. Born January 18, 1941 in Dover, N.H., he was the son of Norman Labbe Sr. and Lottie Labbe.
Mr. Labbe was a veteran of the US Army, worked for Textron/Davidson Rubber for many years and was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary. He is remembered for his love of animals, especially his cats Sadie, Jesse and Moe.
He is survived by his two step daughters Vicky Kukas of Atlanta, Ga., and Kristen Shields of Waterboro, Maine; his sister Judy Snow and her husband David Snow of Rochester, N.H.; his four grandchildren Ashlea, Derek, Branden and Jarid; nieces; nephews; friends John and Michelle Reardo. He was predeceased by his wife Rosemary Labbe of Gonic, New Hampshire.
SERVICES: Family and friends may call on Friday, December 13, between 5-7 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly and Son Funeral Home at 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home and burial will take place at the Cold Spring Cemetery in the springtime.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Norman to the Pope Memorial Cochico Valley Humane Society, 262 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 and the .
Published in Fosters from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019