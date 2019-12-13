Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Norman Labbe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Labbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Labbe Jr.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GONIC - Norman Labbe Jr., passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 following a period of failing health. Born January 18, 1941 in Dover, N.H., he was the son of Norman Labbe Sr. and Lottie Labbe.

Mr. Labbe was a veteran of the US Army, worked for Textron/Davidson Rubber for many years and was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary. He is remembered for his love of animals, especially his cats Sadie, Jesse and Moe.

He is survived by his two step daughters Vicky Kukas of Atlanta, Ga., and Kristen Shields of Waterboro, Maine; his sister Judy Snow and her husband David Snow of Rochester, N.H.; his four grandchildren Ashlea, Derek, Branden and Jarid; nieces; nephews; friends John and Michelle Reardo. He was predeceased by his wife Rosemary Labbe of Gonic, New Hampshire.

SERVICES: Family and friends may call on Friday, December 13, between 5-7 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly and Son Funeral Home at 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home and burial will take place at the Cold Spring Cemetery in the springtime.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Norman to the Pope Memorial Cochico Valley Humane Society, 262 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 and the .
Published in Fosters from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -