EPPING - Norman P. Cinfo, 87, of Calef Highway and formerly of Stark, N.H., died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his residence in Epping. Born November 16, 1932 in Newmarket, he was the son of Peter and Flora (Bilodeau) Cinfo.
Norman attended the Newmarket school system.
In 1950, Norman joined the Marines. He served four years and was a Corporal with the 7th Motor Transport Battalion, deployed to Korea during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in March, 1954.
Norman worked in Sam Smith Shoe and Kingston and Warren for a number of years before working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He started as a pipefitter helper and worked his way up to Pipefitter Supervisor. He retired after 26 years of service.
Survivors include his children, Don and his wife Kathy, Robin, Kim and her husband Greg Shelton, Shawn and wife Amanda, Angelina Edwards; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his sister, Rita Russell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Steve, Leo, Gerry, and sisters Mary (Shina} and Toni (Romero).
He loved the great outdoors and loved to be fishing or hunting.
SERVICES: Due to the COVID-19 concerns and regulations, there will be no services at this time. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020