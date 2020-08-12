DOVER - Normand Ouellette, 85, formerly of Grove Street, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home. Born in Fall River, Mass., July 20, 1935; the son of Odilon and Aldea (Jalbert) Ouellette.
Normand attended St. Jean Baptist School and Monsignor Prevost High School both in Fall River, Mass., and attended Campbell School of Business and graduated as Junior Accountant. He came to Dover in 1972 and worked at Clarostat Manufacturing Co. for 20-years as a precision electronics technician.
He had five siblings, Raymond Ouellette, Jeanne Goulet, Germaine Rodrique, Marguerie Coulumbe and Therese Ouellette. His wife of 53-years Madeline (Young) Ouellette died in 2018. He is survived by nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Friends may call Friday, August 14, at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., from 12:30-1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at held 1:30 p.m. with Deacon Arnlold Gustafason officiating. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery. Friends are invited.
Memorials in his name may be made to Riverside Rest Home, 276 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.