H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
Omer Ouellette
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
his home
26 Dewey Street
Rochester, IL
1945 - 2019
ROCHESTER - "Worst Trade Deal Ever!" These must be the first words that he said to whomever met him after his passing. Omer J. Ouellette, Jr., born February 17, 1945, passed during negotiations on his current life contract Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Born in Quincy, Mass., Omer made Rochester his lifelong home where he and his much-loved and patient wife of 55 years, Sally, settled and enjoyed their five children (Gina, Andrea, O.J. III, J. Scott, and Edward), three grandchildren (Kyla, Amaryssa, and Amber), two great-grandchildren (Marion and Robin). Omer is also remembered by brothers Brad, Larry, and Gary, sister Gail and all who knew and loved him.

Giving over 21 years of service to the US Army and another 20 years to the State of N.H., he had a great desire to serve and make things better for others. He served two terms on the Rochester City Council (1994-1998) and ran for Mayor in (2015). He never got to wear that hat, but found other ways to serve and be selfless with his family and neighbors, always giving where he could with small things like the bulbs on the town Christmas Tree and large things like "never ending" presents for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Christmas and birthdays. Always the best shopper, looking and finding deals to make others happy.

SERVICES: He is sadly missed but remembered by his family, who will be gathered in his home to celebrate his life on Friday, November 29. Please, come and visit Sally and family anytime between 3-7 p.m., at 26 Dewey Street in Rochester. Have a bite to eat, a drink, and share a deal or two.

In lieu of flowers the family asks please consider donating in Omer's name to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019
