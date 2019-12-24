|
ROCHESTER - Pam Cormier, 68, of Rochester, N.H. left our world to go home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Pam passed peacefully and comfortably, in the care of those who loved her most, after a period of declining health.
She was predeceased by her mother, Ethel (Brown) Cormier (2014) and her father and hero, Roger F Cormier (1997). Pam was born and raised in Rochester, N.H. where she attended and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1969.
She later met and married Ronald Lavigne, where they lived and grew a family over the next 30 years. Proud mother of two daughters, Aimee (Lavigne) Tierno of Gilford, N.H. (Eric Tierno) and Tara (Lavigne) Muzzey of Bristol, N.H. (Victor Muzzey); she treasured the time they spent together.
Pam's greatest joys in life were still ahead when, in 2003, she would welcome the first of her four granddaughters, Emma Tierno (Gilford, N.H.). Emma soon learned to share her Grammie with her new little sister, Lily Tierno (Gilford, N.H.) who was welcomed into the family in 2005. Pam quickly picked up all the habits of any good Grammie, and by the time her next two granddaughters came along, Savannah Muzzey (Bristol, N.H.) in 2006, and finally Annabelle Muzzey (Bristol, N.H.) in 2012, she had truly mastered the craft of grand-parenting.
Pam spent her final years in Rochester, N.H. where she and her longtime companion Thom Scagliotti (Rochester, N.H.) shared a home and time. They found joy in each other's company. She loved the familiarity of Rochester, and enjoyed being closer to her sisters Carolyn Higgins (Strafford, N.H. and Florida) and Peggy Roy (West Stewartstown,N.H.). Her extended family which includes many nieces, nephews, and cousins were an important part of her life.
In her final days Pam took comfort in knowing that her legacy would live on forever in the stories and memories shared among those who she loved most.
A full obituary can be viewed at edgerlyfh.com
At Pam's request, a small private remembrance will be held in the spring of 2020.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019