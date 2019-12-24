|
ROCHESTER - Pamela (Turner) Frye, 64, of Rochester, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Born on March 14, 1955 in Rochester, she was the daughter of Ronald and Ruth (Bennett) Nichols.
Pam is survived by daughters: Penny Duffy (Christopher), Patricia DeGraff (Grayson) and Paulette Vespa (Brian), grandchildren Mariah, Brea, Morgan, Evan, Andrew, Samuel, Chance, Abigail and Lilianna. Additionally, a longtime companion Benjamin Lohnes, her father Ron, her brother's Ronnie and Danny, and sisters Marie, Helen and sisters of heart Diane and Renee. She also had many nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Philip Frye of 25 years, her mothers' Ruth, Arlene, and Mildred, and her brothers Russell and Robert Turner.
Pammie graduated from Spaulding High School in 1973 and received a degree from McIntosh College in 1991. She wore many hats over the years: a friend, caregiver, waitress, everyone's favorite substitute teacher, bingo lover, social butterfly, a funny lady, wise justice of the peace and all-around great person. Many loved her like a second mother regardless of the years that pass and the miles they've been apart. She gave from the heart and was always helping others. She gave her love, resources and time to many different organizations most notably the Girl Scouts, VFW, Victims Inc and her churches.
Her greatest legacy is three girls who have made her proud by giving to others through their vocations and life. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
We know Pam is now looking down on us all from heaven this Christmas season with a happy heart.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St, Rochester, N.H. 03867 on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 4 p.m.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019