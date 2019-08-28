|
|
SANBORNVILLE, N.H. – Pamela J. Ginter, 70, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 with her husband and children by her side after a hard fought and courageous battle with cancer.
Pam is survived and will be deeply missed by her best friend and adoring husband of 46 years, Charles Ginter. Her children, Christopher Ginter and his daughter, Ashley Ginter. Erin Ginter and her partner Kevin Pike and Kate (Ginter) Cameron and her husband Steven Cameron along with their son Logan Cameron.
To express condolences and view a full obituary, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
SERVICES: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central Street in Farmington, N.H., family and friends are welcome. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorial donations can be made in Pam's memory to the Seacoast Cancer Center or The Hyder House in Dover, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019