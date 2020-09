Or Copy this URL to Share

ROCHESTER - Pat Beloin, 76, passed away March 25 2020, after a long illness. He was born in West Stewartstown, N.H. December 13, 1943 son of late Edward Beloin and Adrienne Beloin (Mongeau).



SERVICES: Because of the COVID-19 situation at time of Pat's death, a service was not held. There will be a memorial mass held September 12, at 10 a.m., at Holy Rosary Church, 189 Main St., Rochester.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store