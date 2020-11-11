1/
Patricia Alice Small
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
ROCHESTER - Patricia Alice Small, 79, of Rochester, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born to Burton and Florance Lowd on January 20, 1941.

Patricia is survived by her sister, Sandy Moulton and husband Wayne; her brother Alan Lowd; daughter, Carol Small; and son, AJ Small and wife Kara and their seven children.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Carol-Ann (sister), Wayne (brother).

SERVICES: A service will be held at First Baptist Church of Greater Rochester, Gonic, NH 03839 on Saturday, November 14, at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Patricia's grandchildren.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Greater Rochester
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You were the best neighbor, I always knew if we were out of something you would have it. May you now rest easy. My condolences to the family.
Courtney Morgridge
Neighbor
