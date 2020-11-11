ROCHESTER - Patricia Alice Small, 79, of Rochester, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born to Burton and Florance Lowd on January 20, 1941.



Patricia is survived by her sister, Sandy Moulton and husband Wayne; her brother Alan Lowd; daughter, Carol Small; and son, AJ Small and wife Kara and their seven children.



Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Carol-Ann (sister), Wayne (brother).



SERVICES: A service will be held at First Baptist Church of Greater Rochester, Gonic, NH 03839 on Saturday, November 14, at 12 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Patricia's grandchildren.







