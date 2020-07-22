1/1
Patricia Ann Harvey
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - Patricia (Pat) Ann Harvey, 77, of Green Street, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Wentworth Douglas Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Somerville, Mass., on March 19, 1943 and was raised by her Aunt and Uncle, William and Irene Stivers.

Pat dedicated her life to making sure her family and friends were cared for and loved, especially her grandchildren. She never missed a sport or music event in all the years that her grandchildren participated.

Pat was predeceased by her Aunt and Uncle. She is survived by her son, Robert Harvey and his wife Lisa of South Berwick, Maine, her grandchildren Tara and Dylan Harvey of South Berwick, Maine, her best friend, Priscilla Baker of Dover, N.H., as well as many other cherished family members and close friends.

SERVICES: A private interment will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Greenland, N.H. A Celebration of life will be held at her sons' home in South Berwick, Maine on September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family asks, if you can, to please wear purple to honor Pat and her love for the Marshwood Hawks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Marshwood Education Foundation either online or by mail at P.O. Box 582, South Berwick ME 03908 or The American Cancer Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
at her sons' home in South Berwick
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Robert's home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Hampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 23, 2020
Robert, Priscilla and Family, So sorry to hear about your Mom.I have so many great memories of the times on Ham st. Sending lots of love and prayers.
Michael &Kelly McKenna
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. It was great to work with her at Ames
cheryl fogarty
July 22, 2020
Very saddened to see this. I remember Pat back when I drove the shopping bus. She always had a smile and kind words for all. Very nice person who will be missed by many. I remember how proud she was of her children and grand-children. My condolences to her family and friends, especially among them, her dear friend Priscilla.
Sandy
July 22, 2020
Rob, we were so sorry to hear about your Mom.
She was an amazing woman.
“Pat the babysitter “ will be missed by us all.
Our thoughts are with you and your family.
Rich, Joan, Rachel and Timmy Seawards
July 22, 2020
Priscilla and Robbie and family. So sorry for your loss. Time will heal and memories will prosper.
Karen Larson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Pat,
Great lady took great care of our sons. Many years. Ago Such a great. Lady , prayers. To all ,
Roger, Sheila clement
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved