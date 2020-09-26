ROCHESTER - Patricia "Pat" (Tyler) Bordeau, 82, of Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Berlin, N.H., August 19, 1938, the daughter of Leon and Stella Tyler. Early in life Pat lived in Gilead and Bethel, Maine. That is where she met the love of her life Bruce Bordeau and they were married on September 24, 1966. He survives her.



Pat had many skills. She was a homemaker, seamstress, gardener, childcare giver, and the best cook in town. She especially enjoyed having her family around her every Sunday for dinner at Gram's! But her favorite job was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved music, decorating, and flower gardening. She retired from Hannaford Supermarkets after many years of employment.



Pat is survived by her children, Sherry Hutchinson Young and Martha Hutchinson-Tamborra of Rochester, N.H., Beth Hutchinson-Beatty and Joseph Bordeau of Norwich, Conn., and Shirley O'Connor of Rochester, N.H. She was predeceased by her daughter, Roberta Hutchinson-Cox. Survivors also include her grandchildren Joseph, Anthony, Jessica, Nicholas, Chasity, Brian, Andrew, Becker, Mason, Kaleb, Riley, and Peyton. She was also great-grandmother to 13! She is survived by her siblings, Gerald Tyler of N.H., Margaret Record of N.H., and Pamela Essex of Maine.



SERVICES: A private graveside burial will take place at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery where she will rest peacefully until she is reunited with her loving husband.







