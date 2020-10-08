MADBURY - Patricia "Trisha" Diane (Creed) Ballestero passed away suddenly on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2020. Trisha was born April 30, 1953 in Springfield, Pa., the fourth of five children.
She grew up in Springfield and three weeks after graduating from Springfield High School in June, 1971 she enrolled in the elementary education program at The Pennsylvania State University. In July of that summer she met Tom Ballestero. They dated for eight years and then married in 1979.
After Graduating Penn State in May 1975, Trisha taught elementary school at Youths Benefit Elementary School in Fallston, Md. In 1978 she followed Tom out to Colorado and was hired to teach elementary school at Cache la Poudre Elementary School in LaPorte, Colo., where she taught until May 1983 when she had her son Joel. During her years in Colorado, in addition to making lifelong friends, she completed a Master of Science in Elementary Education at Colorado State University. Three months after having Joel, he, Trisha, and Tom moved to Durham, N.H., where Tom started teaching with the University of New Hampshire. In 1984 they moved to their present home in Madbury, N.H. In 1985 she had her daughter Heather, and in 1987 she had her daughter Alyssa.
In high school, Trisha was on the swim team and cheerleaders. Trisha loved the outdoors: hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, swimming, walking on the beach, kayaking, and canoeing. She also loved her many friends and would join them in any activity at the drop of a hat. For the past 10 years Trisha played in a steel drum band.
In 2000, when Joel and Heather were planning colleges that were far flung from N.H., Trisha interviewed to be a flight attendant with a new start-up airline: JetBlue. She graduated in the second training class for JetBlue and started flying for them in 2001. She continued to work for JetBlue through this year. Trisha was an extraordinary flight attendant and she was very proud of JetBlue.
In every fiber of who she was, what she loved the most beyond compare was her family. She thought nothing of meeting any need or favor for her children. She was ecstatic to babysit her grandson Carson. Most days she would bring Tom lunch at work. She occupied every moment of every day making the lives of those who knew her more special than before. She was the most selfless, caring, and loving person; and for all her qualities she will be sorely missed.
For service information please visit https://www.kentandpelczarfh.com/obituary/patricia-ballestero