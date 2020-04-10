Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Patricia Drake
Patricia Drake Obituary
DOVER - Patricia Drake, 72, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital following a period of failing health. Born July 6, 1947 in Nashua, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Gerard and Zilda (Gagne) Ouellette.

Patricia enjoyed her retirement, taking trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Bermuda, Mexico, the Canadian Provinces, and most of southern states and taking care of her flowers both in and out of the house. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Members of her family include her husband William Drake of Dover; her children James Meattey of Middleton Brendon Meattey and wife Debbi of Barrington; Edward Meattey and wife Sharon of Dover; Douglas Drake and wife Judy of Dover; and Dana Drake and wife Michele of Barrington; her grandchildren Sam, Julia, Maranda, Lexy, Heather, Jessie, and Becky, her great grandchildren Maddie and Charlotte, her siblings Peggy Towle of Rochester; Diane Malone of Rochester; Laurence Ouellette of Rochester; and Donna Fogg of Mo.; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings Robert, Richard and Henry Ouellette, and Pauline White.

SERVICES: There are no services scheduled at this time. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020
