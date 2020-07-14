DOVER - Patricia Drake, 72, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital following a period of failing health. Born July 6, 1947 in Nashua, N.H. she was the daughter of the late Gerard and Zilda (Gagne) Ouellette.
Survived by her husband William Drake of Dover; her children James Meattey of Middleton, Brendon Meattey and wife Debbi of Barrington, Edward Meattey and wife Sharon of Dover, Douglas Drake and wife Judy of Dover, and Dana Drake and wife Michele of Barrington; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her siblings Peggy Towle of Rochester, Diane Malone of Rochester, Laurence Ouellette of Rochester, and Donna Fogg of Mo.; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday July 18, at Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover, friends are invited. Social distancing is required. Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
