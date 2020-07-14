1/
Patricia Drake
1947 - 2020
DOVER - Patricia Drake, 72, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital following a period of failing health. Born July 6, 1947 in Nashua, N.H. she was the daughter of the late Gerard and Zilda (Gagne) Ouellette.

Survived by her husband William Drake of Dover; her children James Meattey of Middleton, Brendon Meattey and wife Debbi of Barrington, Edward Meattey and wife Sharon of Dover, Douglas Drake and wife Judy of Dover, and Dana Drake and wife Michele of Barrington; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her siblings Peggy Towle of Rochester, Diane Malone of Rochester, Laurence Ouellette of Rochester, and Donna Fogg of Mo.; several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday July 18, at Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover, friends are invited. Social distancing is required. Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Memories & Condolences
April 15, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Patricias passing. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. With thoughts and prayers. Ann and Tom Hardiman.
Tom Hardiman
Friend
April 13, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. God Bless your family during these times Love Bernie and Mindy Abbott
Melinda Abbott
Family
April 13, 2020
Brendon & Debbie so sorry for your loss .
Carol Harriman
Friend
April 13, 2020
Oh Bill, So Sorry for your loss.
Cathy and Les Carbonneau
April 13, 2020
Bill, so sorry to hear the news of your wife's passing. We wish you peace and comfort at this a most difficult time.
Martin Riordan
Friend
April 12, 2020
Bill, so sorry to hear of Pat's passing. Sending prayers to you and your family.
Janet DiMambro
April 12, 2020
Oh, my dear, dear childhood friend from so many years ago ... I just cannot believe you are gone!!! I loved you so much and was hoping to visit with you this coming summer when I went up to NH and Maine. I'm so, so shocked!! My heart is filled with grief. My condolences to your husband and the rest of your family. If any family members feel they can share with me as to what happened, I'd very much appreciate it. You can send me an email at landluvr@msn.com. I miss you so much, my precious friend!
Jeanne Cocks
April 12, 2020
Bill, Sorry for the loss of your wife Pat. Our thoughts & prayers are with you & your family.
Jim & Carol Frost
April 12, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out for all the family. Pat was a very special and strong person! She will be missed so much.
Carla Corey
Friend
April 11, 2020
Sorry to hear of your wife's passing our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family
Chris Rowe and Beth Rowe
Friend
April 11, 2020
Sorry to hear of your wife's passing our thoughts and prayers are you and your family Chris Rowe and Beth
April 11, 2020
So sorry Uncle Bill and family. My prayers are with you. I Love you auntie Pat, R.i.p. say hi to my mom and dad.
Robin Bolser
Family
April 11, 2020
Dear Bill and family,very sorry for your loss,offering prayers to all during this time!
Michael Morrissey
April 11, 2020
Bill and family,
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.

Ron Demers
Ron Demers
Friend
April 11, 2020
Bill

So sorry to hear of your wife's passing. We

are thinking of you.
Barry and Carolie Cash
April 11, 2020
Bill, my condolences in the loss of your wife. May you find peace and comfort in this time of sorrow.
Tony Chamberlain
April 10, 2020
Bill, were so sorry for you loss, thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Dick and Claire Drolet
April 10, 2020
So sorry to hear the newsmy prayers go out to the family my heart breaks for you all❤
Bambi Bickford
April 10, 2020
Bill, I am so sorry for your loss. This strange time makes this more difficult without the physical support of friends and loved ones. Thinking of you. Ginny Casey
April 10, 2020
Heaven has gained an angel. You will be missed very much. Well be together again one day.
Diane Ouellette- Malone
Sister
April 10, 2020
Dear Ed and family,
I'm so sorry for your families loss.
Jennifer Morse
Friend
April 10, 2020
Dear Judy and Doug, I am very sorry for your loss. She sounds like a wonderful Mother, and grandmother. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. With Love, Margaret McDermott
April 9, 2020
Bill and family, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Pat. She was truly a very special person and will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers for all of you in this very difficult time.
Kathleen Landry
Family
