Oh, my dear, dear childhood friend from so many years ago ... I just cannot believe you are gone!!! I loved you so much and was hoping to visit with you this coming summer when I went up to NH and Maine. I'm so, so shocked!! My heart is filled with grief. My condolences to your husband and the rest of your family. If any family members feel they can share with me as to what happened, I'd very much appreciate it. You can send me an email at landluvr@msn.com. I miss you so much, my precious friend!

Jeanne Cocks