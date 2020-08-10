NORTH BERWICK, Maine - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mother and grandmother Patricia Louise Normand who joined her loving husband in the joy of heaven on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Patty was born in Berlin, N.H. on June 22, 1938 to Ernest and Jeanne Plante. She attended school in Berlin and graduated at the top of her business class in 1956. Patty graduated from Burdett College in 1958 after only one year due to how far ahead she was when admitted and began working for Addressograph Multigraph company in Boston. She married her hometown sweetheart, Richard Labbe, in 1960 and soon became a mother of three to Debra, Brian, and Michael. Sadly, Dick became sick so they moved back to Berlin and when Dick died in 1968, Patty carried on raising her three small children by herself.
Patty met Roger Normand in Berlin and they were married in 1971 and added two more children to the family, Christopher and Jeremy. In 1980 the family relocated to North Berwick, Maine so Roger could teach in Portsmouth, N.H. Patty went to work at Hurd Elementary school teaching remedial English and later worked at Noble Jr. High School as a receptionist.
Patty loved nothing more than going to the beach in the summer with a good book and a Granny Smith apple...requiring a special salt shaker with extra-large holes. An avid reader, she taught her children to never go anywhere without a book in their hand. Patty was a lover of musicals and Neil Diamond, a wonderful mother and wife, and a grandmother that spared nothing for her much-loved grandchildren.
Patty is survived by her five children, Debbie Souto (Labbe) and husband Edward, Brian Labbe and wife Nancy, Michael Labbe and wife Karen, Christopher Normand and wife Tara, and Jeremy Normand and wife Crystal. She also leaves behind 14 adoring grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Ryan, and Steven Souto, Eli and Benjamin Labbe, Alexander, Victoria, and Nicholas Labbe, Evan, Emily, Quinn, and Maegan Normand, and Zachary and Matthew Normand. She is survived by her siblings, sister Sandra Maschi and her husband Bob of Hopkinton, Mass., brother Steven Plante of Pagosa Springs, Colo., sister Virginia Perejda and husband Rick of Wildwood, Mo., sister- in-law Muriel Kerrigan of Woburn, Mass., and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Jeanne Plante, her husband Richard Labbe, and her husband Roger Normand.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with the Normand family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the JS Pelkey And Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery, Maine 03903. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. 03878. COVID-19 precautions must be adhered to and masks will be required to attend either event . Live streaming of Mass may be found by going to https://www.stignatius-stmary.org/
and clicking on live stream. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
.
Burial will take place at the Normand family burial plot at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford. Donations in Patty's memory can be made to Cornerstone Hospice of Rochester, N.H.
Care for the Normand family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son and Bernier Funeral Homes.