Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Red Barn at Outlook Farm
310 Portland St.
South Berwick, ME
View Map
Patricia M. Burrows


1944 - 2019
Patricia M. Burrows Obituary
ROLLINSFORD - Patricia M. (Pellett) Burrows, 75, of Rollinsford, N.H., died peacefully at home of metastatic breast cancer on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband of seven years, Philip R. Burrows.

Born in Norwich, N.Y., on March 29, 1944 to Lyman F. and Genevieve M. (Monroe) Pellett, she graduated in 1962 from Ilion High School (N.Y.), then earned her B.A.Ed. from Oneonta State College (N.Y.) in 1966. She taught English at Frankfort High School (N.Y.) for two years and retired from Sanford High School (Maine) in 1996. She then worked at Heineman Publishing (N.H.) for fifteen years.

Pat's passion was caring for others. She was the heart of her family, loved teaching, and was a tireless volunteer for which she was honored with statewide awards. She loved her cats, and nature, especially Acadia National Park where her ashes will be spread.

Pat is also survived by her sister, Cindy Claire (Carver) Fauth and husband Craig; stepchildren Steven Burrows, wife Kim and their four children, and Stacey (Burrows) McNutt, husband Ben and their two children; daughter-in-law Lisa (Goodman) Fisher and her son; aunts, an uncle, cousins and many friends including her dearest friends of fifty years, Frani and Mike Audet, and special friend, Sokha Eang.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband of 37 years Craig "Nick" Goodman, and her precious granddaughter, Jessica Goodman.

SERVICES: A Gathering of Remembrance will be held at The Red Barn at Outlook Farm, 310 Portland St., South Berwick, Maine on Wednesday, August 14 from 12-3 p.m.; remarks will be at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Pat requested donations to Wentworth Home Care and Hospice, 9 Andrew Rd., Somersworth, NH 03878.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019
