ROCHESTER - Patricia (Chartrand) Whitehouse, 69, of Rochester, N.H. passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 20, 2019, after a long battle with declining health. Patricia was born in Tewksbury, Mass., April 4, 1950 to the late Gloria Chartrand.
Patricia worked at Fisher Properties for the last 42 years for David Fisher who was always more than a boss he was one of her best friends.
Patricia is survived by her loving daughter, Kimberly Ferland and her husband John "Jack" Ferland of Rochester; her loving grandchildren, Cayce Ferland and Matthew Ferland both of Rochester; her loving sister, Elaine Blazonis of Merrimack; and her loving lifelong friend, Priscilla Roucher of Rochester.
SERVICES: There will be a Celebration of Life in her honor at the Tara Estates Clubhouse, Salmon Falls Road, Rochester from 1-5 p.m. for all wishing to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Angel Fund at Tara Estates.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019