ROCHESTER – Patrick Archie Lizotte, Jr. passed into the loving arms of his savior on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
He was born May 25, 1949 in Dover, N.H. to Patrick Archie and Barbara (Durant) Lizotte, Sr.
He was an army veteran who loved the red, white, and blue.
Patrick was also a talented artist of many mediums, especially drawing and carving.
He was predeceased by his only son Moses P. Lizotte on March 1 of this year, and his oldest sister Patricia Pay in September of 2004.
He leaves behind his wife of 43 years Linda (Pelczar) Lizotte of Rochester, N.H.; his two daughters Ocean Leclerc and husband Brian of Milton, N.H.; and Morgan Corso and husband Jeffery of Chesapeake, Va.; five grandchildren, the loves of his life, Drue, Noah, Jordan, Willow, and Elijah; siblings Isabelle, John, Debbie, Kathy, Jimmy, and Christina; also several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services as per his request.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959
Published in Fosters from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020