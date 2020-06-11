ROCHESTER - Paul A. Taylor, 64, of Rochester, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born in Dover November 13, 1955 the son of Ovid and Pauline (DiCicco) and has resided in this area all of his life and is a graduate of the Dover schools.
Paul worked at the University of New Hampshire for over 30 years, first at the university's heating plant and then as a member of the facilities team. His favorite pastimes included running and riding his motorcycle.
Members of his family include his son, David Taylor of Ashland; his longtime companion, Gina Dy of Rochester; his brother, Roger "Joe" Taylor and his wife, Mary Beth of Rochester; his sister, Mary Nehls and her husband, Bill of California; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his son, Robert E. Skipper, IV in 2008.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parish of the Assumption St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover, with Rev. Michael S. Taylor, Paul's cousin, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary New Cemetery. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.