Paul A. Taylor
1955 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Paul A. Taylor, 64, of Rochester, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born in Dover November 13, 1955 the son of Ovid and Pauline (DiCicco) and has resided in this area all of his life and is a graduate of the Dover schools.

Paul worked at the University of New Hampshire for over 30 years, first at the university's heating plant and then as a member of the facilities team. His favorite pastimes included running and riding his motorcycle.

Members of his family include his son, David Taylor of Ashland; his longtime companion, Gina Dy of Rochester; his brother, Roger "Joe" Taylor and his wife, Mary Beth of Rochester; his sister, Mary Nehls and her husband, Bill of California; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his son, Robert E. Skipper, IV in 2008.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parish of the Assumption St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover, with Rev. Michael S. Taylor, Paul's cousin, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary New Cemetery. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Parish of the Assumption St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Paul's passing. He was a strong, caring, and giving man. I will treasure the memories I have of him. Condolences to you David & Gina, and to (big) Joe & Mary, all of the Taylor family. Such a huge loss, and a big hole left in his absence.
Valerie Bastianelli
Family
June 10, 2020
We were so sorry to learn of Pauls death. Please know that our prayers continue for Pails family. We pray that Paul will be enfolded in Gods love and mercy. May he Rest In Peace.
John and Sue Broderick
June 10, 2020
Paul was a genuine , caring and honest friend.
My prayers to David Taylor and all family / friends....
Charles Olsen
Friend
June 10, 2020
DT, I am so very sorry for your loss! Although it doesn't make the loss any easier, he passed due to something he loved, riding. Keep him with you - in thought, in prayer, in memory. He will always be with you! Sending many prayers and positive healing vibes to you and your family during this time and always! Sending big hugs to you all!
Jade Davidson
June 10, 2020
DT, I am so very sorry for the loss of your dad. Sending you love during this difficult time.
Ashley Minnon
Friend
June 10, 2020
Thanks for everything Paul.
joseph taylor
Family
