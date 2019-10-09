|
|
GARDNER, Mass. - Paul B. Horne, 70, of Gardner, died Friday, October 4, after an illness. Paul was born February 15, 1949, in Rochester, N.H., son of the late Carl and the late Harriet (Berry) Horne.
Paul grew up in Berwick, Maine and graduated from Berwick High School Class of 1967, and from Wentworth Institute in Boston.
He leaves his wife of 43 years, Joyce (Posco) Horne; his sister, Judy Horne of Berwick, Maine; brother-in-law, Ralph Blackington of Berwick, Maine; several nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased by two sisters, Susan Locke and Frances Boslow.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, October 9, from 4-6 p.m. at Mack Family Funeral Homes, 105 Central St., Gardner. The funeral will be held Thursday, October 10, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 634 Pearl St., Gardner. To send an online condolence, visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019