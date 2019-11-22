|
DURHAM - Paul C. Poworoznek, beloved husband of Emily and father of Evan, died peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. His death was caused by heart trouble and recently-diagnosed cancer.
Paul was born in Manchester, N.H., on November 21, 1953, to the late Dorothy P. and Paul P. Poworoznek. He was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, where he met his wife. Paul was an electrical engineer. He enjoyed his work and colleagues at DEC, Cabletron, Benchmark, Sedona International, and VXI. Earlier, Paul had served in the U.S. Air Force as a biomedical equipment maintenance specialist.
Paul was devoted to his family. He is deeply loved and missed. Paul cannot be summed up in words but just as a start, he was thoughtful, personable, witty, smart, candid, strong, resourceful, meticulous, handsome, hard-working, well-informed, generous. He remembered what mattered to those around him and he understood the importance of birthdays, good food, simple pleasures. Paul's love and fortitude during his final illness touched everyone around him.
In addition to his wife and son, Paul is survived by his siblings, Patricia Khallouqi, Helen Allaire and husband Charles, Sandra Baker, Peter Poworoznek and wife Mary Fischer; his uncle and aunt, William and Rita Poworoznek; his father-in-law, Lester LeViness; sister-in-law, Amanda Urso; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and infant brother, Joseph.
SERVICES: At Paul's request, there will be no public service. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. The family extends thanks to the dedicated staff of McGregor Memorial EMS, Massachusetts General Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, and Cornerstone Hospice. In keeping with Paul's life, a good way to honor him is to help a family member or neighbor. If desired, you may make a memorial donation to New Hampshire Food Bank or a . Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 359, Durham, NH 03824. To view Paul's online tribute or send condolences to the family, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019