MADBURY – Beloved husband and father Paul D. Spang, 61, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at MGH in Boston, following a period of failing health.
Born Oct. 16, 1957 in Milton, Mass. he was the son of R. William and Mary (O'Donnell) Spang.
Paul was a Management Consultant and owned Spang Management Co. Inc. He was on the board of directors of the N.H. Community Loan Fund, a nonprofit community development financial institution and a member of the Community Loan Fund's Vested for Growth Committee and Business Investment Group. Previously, Paul was Chief Financial Officer for a privately held manufacturing firm, Executive Vice President for Southeast Bank in Dover, and a Loan Development Officer for Bank of Boston.
Paul also served as a director of numerous companies and organizations, including Dover Economic Development Corp., KeyBank of NH, Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, Tri-City Chambers of Commerce, The Housing Consortium, and Concord Area Trust for Community Housing. He served on the Board of Trustees for McIntosh College and for the City of Dover Trust Fund. He has chaired the N.H. Workforce Council, Citizens Bank's Strafford County Advisory Board, the Shaheen for Governor Finance Committee and he served on the City of Dover Financial Planning Committee, among others.
Paul graduated from Stonehill College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree and concentrations in Finance and Economics and earned a Master of Science degree in Finance from Boston College.
Paul loved his family more than anything and always said that his daughter was his greatest accomplishment. He enjoyed exercising, playing golf, and was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He also loved his dogs Winnie and Bella. Paul was truly an amazing person.
Members of his family include his wife Christina (Theodoras) Spang of Madbury, N.H.; his daughter Gabriella Spang of Madbury, N.H.; his mother Mary Spang of Readville, Mass.; three brothers William Spang of Millbury, Mass.; John Spang and wife Judy of Falmouth, Mass.; and Robert Spang and wife Amy of Walpole, Mass.; his mother-in-law Cindy Theodoras of Dover, N.H.; sister-in-law Annie Best and husband Jim of Holden, Mass.; many nieces and nephews. Paul also leaves behind many good friends.
He was predeceased by his father R. William Spang and his sister-in-law Margaret Spang.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial immediately follows at 1 p.m. at Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church, located at 150 Central Ave, Dover, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Community Loan Fund at communityloadfund.org.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019