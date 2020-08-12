1/1
Paul D. Webber
1942 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Paul D. Webber, age 78, of Rochester, died quietly, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital. Born June 15, 1942, in Malden, Massachusetts, son of Wallace F. and Doris M. (Hiscock) Webber.

Paul attended schools in Melrose, Mass., a graduate of Melrose High School, Class of 1960, also, a graduate of Tufts University, Class of 1964, with a Bachelor's Degree in English Literature.

In 1962, he married Betsy Sargent of Greenland, N.H.

Prior to retirement, Paul was self employed, a Contractor, with sales and installation of GEO membranes.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Portsmouth.

Survived by his wife of 58 years Rev. Betsy S. Webber and their children: John Webber (Leslie) of Somis, Calif., Laura Benedetto (Rob) of Cape Neddick, Maine, Pamela Bast (John) of Valrico, Fla., and Marsha Peacock (Mark) of Rochester, N.H.; a stepson Peter Griffin (Karen) of Groton, Conn.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; his brother Wayne Webber (Diana); also several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Urn interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Greenland. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home of Farmington. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
(603) 755-3535
