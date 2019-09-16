|
PORTLAND, Maine - Paul Edward Dostie, 78, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his family by his side.
He was born on Nov. 18, 1940 in Skowhegan, the son of Gerald and Ruth (Kilgore) Dostie.
SERVICES: Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. A funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019