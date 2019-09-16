Home

A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
207-878-3246
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
Paul E. Dostie


1940 - 2019
Paul E. Dostie Obituary
PORTLAND, Maine - Paul Edward Dostie, 78, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his family by his side.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1940 in Skowhegan, the son of Gerald and Ruth (Kilgore) Dostie.

SERVICES: Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. A funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home.

To view Paul's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com
Published in Fosters from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019
