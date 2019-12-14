|
|
DOVER - Paul Emile Charest, 96, died in his home in Dover, N.H., on Monday, December 9, 2019 following a brief illness.
Paul was predeceased by his wife of almost 70 years, Victoria (Mary) and son in-law Stanley Zretter.
He was a World War II veteran, having served with the Merchant Marine as a machinist on Liberty ships. Following the war, he worked for many years as a control room operator for Public Service Company of New Hampshire at Schiller Station in Portsmouth, N.H.
His retirement years were spent enjoying time with family and woodworking projects which often were intended as gifts for family or friends. He and his wife Mary also enjoyed traveling.
Paul is survived by his four children, Kathy Zretter of Rochester, N.H., Irene Diamond and her husband Richard Gagnon also of Rochester, N.H., Robert Charest and companion Phyllis Parcel of Kittery Maine, Paula Tremblay and husband Tony of Goffstown, N.H.; two sisters, Louise Halderman of Willis Texas, Anita Lee of Colchester, Connecticut; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Paul will be greatly missed by his family, friends and his loving companion Sherry McIntosh and her family.
SERVICES: A celebration of his life will take place at Mast Landing on Mast Road, Dover, N.H., on December 15; from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019