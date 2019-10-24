|
ROCHESTER - Paul Eugene Moore, age 71, of Sampson Road in Rochester, died unexpectedly, of natural cause, on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his summer home on Fox Road in Middleton.
Born December 2, 1947 in Topsham, Maine, the son of Lloyd Eugene and Dorothy Louise (Engerski) Moore, he resided in Rochester, N.H., for over 30 years and enjoyed his summer home at Sunrise Lake in Middleton, where he especially loved boating.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Marily Prior. His devotion and love for Marily was inspiring.
Paul served with the United States Army and later served in the United States Air Force, where he retired.
During Paul's retirement he spent many days/evenings on his pontoon boat on Sunrise Lake, took several road trips to see family, he could and would spend countless hours over the telephone with many of family members. He was a generous man with his talents and time, Paul was always willing to lend a hand.
Survived by his two daughters, Arna Moore of Glens Falls, N.Y., Angela and husband Paul Nordaby for whom he regarded as a son of Somersworth, N.H.; two stepdaughters, Dawnalee and husband Richard Holt of Epping, Tiffini and husband Todd Ferris of Barrington; his nephew John and wife Jamie Tripp, whom he raised as a son; 13 grandchildren, Brianna, Devin, Emilee, Michelle, William, Laska, Ashley, Jeremy, Raychel, Seth, Spencer, Parker and Tayler; eight great-grandchildren; seven siblings, David and wife Sophie Moore, Jerry and wife Carol Moore, Wayne and wife Tammy Moore, Judy Mason and significant other Wayne Rix, Darla and husband Paul Richards, Peggy and husband Robert Smith, Keith and wife Willa Moore; also many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H. Interment will follow at 1 p.m., at Sampson Cemetery, 12 Sampson Rd., Rochester, N.H., with military honors by the USAF. A small luncheon will follow the graveside services place to be announced. For online condolences please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019