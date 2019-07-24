|
|
ROCHESTER - Paul G. Meader, 93, formerly of 22 South Cranberry Lane, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Rochester Manor after a period of failing health. He was born March 16, 1926 in Rochester the son of the late Carlton and Louise (Grant) Meader.
He is a lifelong resident of Rochester and had worked as a postal letter carrier for 33 years. Paul proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and Korea. He served as a representative to the General Court and selectman for Ward 3 and 4. He was a trustee for the Rochester Public Library for six years among many other legislative commissions.
The widow of Pauline (Lawson) Meader who passed in 2014 his wife of 65 years, he is survived by his daughter, Betsy Bouma; grandchildren, James and Jeff Conner, Katie Lloyd; great-grandchildren, Matteo Conner, Emily Lloyd, and Leo Heller.
SERVICES: At his request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, Rochester, N.H., at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from July 24 to July 27, 2019