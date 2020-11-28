ELIOT, Maine - Paul J. Rogers, 85, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a short period of failing health.
Born in Portsmouth on Sept. 12, 1935, he was the son of Lewis and Sarah P. Rogers. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Eliot; Matt and Michelle Rogers of Nottingham, N.H.; Steven and Lori Heinze-Rogers of Wells, Maine; David and Carla Rogers of Portsmouth, N.H.; John and Daniele Rogers of North Berwick, Maine; Sarah and Jason McCluskey of Dover, England; Steve and Rosalind White of Shreveport, La.; and his sisters Jean Odiorne of Portsmouth and Betty Dusseault of Wells. Paul had nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren all of whom he adored.
Paul served as a member of the Air Force from 1955 through 1958. He retired from Frequency and Time Systems Inc. as a Project Manager in Research and Development in 1994, while pioneering the timing systems in global technologies.
Paul was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends and family and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. While he loved his time on the lakes, ponds and backwoods of Maine, his favorite past-time was sharing every moment with his lifelong sweetheart and wife of over 60 years.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home 125 Old Post Rd, Kittery, Maine 03904. All Covid 19 Restrictions and recommendations will be upheld and enforced. A later service to be held for Paul will be private due to pandemic restrictions. For more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. https://www.gsfb.org/get-involved/donate/mainers-helping-mainers/
Care of the Rogers family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.