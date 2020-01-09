Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Paul Aldrich
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Paul R. Aldrich Sr.


1941 - 2020
Paul R. Aldrich Sr. Obituary
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Paul R. Aldrich, Sr., 78, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home, following a brief illness. Born June 6, 1941 in Detroit, Mich., he was the son of the late John and Margaret (Holland) Aldrich.

He graduated class of 1960, from Clearfield Area High School in Clearfield, Pa., and later attended both the University of Maine and Colby College. In 1973, Paul became a teacher at Dover High School where he taught various subjects for over 20 years.

Though Paul had many interests during his life such as bingo, puzzles, and tole painting, his greatest passions throughout his life were cooking and baking. He also enjoyed spending time with his loving wife, his family, and his pets. Paul had a special love for his pet birds as well as the various birds that visited his feeders in his back yard.

Paul will be most remembered for his sense of humor (and his laugh) and always bringing a smile to those around him.

Members of his family include his wife Jean (Downs) Aldrich of South Berwick, Maine; his children P. Richard Aldrich, Jr. and wife Becky of Winterport, Maine; Virginia Gallant and husband Matthew of South Berwick, Maine; and Michael Aldrich of South Berwick, Maine; four grandchildren Matthew, Connor, Claudia, and Maisy; and his brother John Aldrich of Branford, Conn.

He was predeceased by his triplet sons Patrick, Devon, and Robert.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-3 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., in the funeral home. Burial will take place in the spring.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 2 Wall St., #104, Manchester, NH 03101. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
