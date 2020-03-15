|
|
ROCHESTER - Paul W. "Papa" Bowen of Rochester, N.H., died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 with his wife of 39 years Karen (Austin) Bowen beside his side and with his beloved children.
Paul attended the Allen and Spaulding High Schools. He was proud of being in the Navy 1956 to 60 on his beloved ship the USS Yellowstone AD27, and being a Rochester Firefighter.
He is survived by his wife Karen along with his sister Carol Hollett, son Dwayne wife Kathy, daughter Nicole husband Nicholas Demarais, great granddaughter Ryleigh Ackerman, great grandson Lucas Demarais, son Brian wife Joyce Bowen, granddaughter Sarah Bowen, daughter Susan Bowen granddaughter Melissa Bowen, son Patrick Bowen. Along with mischievous cat Mittens, many friends and shipmates.
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to: U.S. Navy Memorial Log, P.O. Box 96570, Washington, DC 20077-7685 their web site Lone Sailor
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at the Governor's Inn, Rochester 12 to 3 p.m., March 21, 2020.
When the time comes he will be laid to rest with his wife and cat to help replenish the ocean reefs thru the Eternal Reef.
Cremation is under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Inc, 86 South Main St, Rochester, N.H. 03867
Published in Fosters from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020