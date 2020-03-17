|
ROCHESTER - Paul W. "Papa" Bowen of Rochester, N.H., died on Thursday, March 12, 2020 with his wife of 39 years Karen (Austin) Bowen beside his side and with his beloved children.
Paul attended the Allen and Spaulding High Schools. He was proud of being in the Navy 1956-60 on his beloved ship the USS Yellowstone AD27, and being a Rochester Firefighter.
He is survived by his wife Karen; along with his sister Carol Hollett; son Dwayne wife Kathy; daughter Nicole husband Nicholas Demarais; great-granddaughter Ryleigh Ackerman; great-grandson Lucas Demarais; son Brian wife Joyce Bowen; granddaughter Sarah Bowen; daughter Susan Bowen; granddaughter Melissa Bowen; son Patrick Bowen; along with mischief cat Mittens; many friends and shipmates.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at the Governs Inn, Rochester, 12-3 p.m., March 21, 2020. When the time comes, he will be laid to rest with his wife and cat to help replenish the ocean reefs thru the Eternal Reef.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: U.S. Navy Memorial Log, P.O. Box 96570, Washington, DC 20077-7685 their web site Lone Sailor.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2020