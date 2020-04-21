|
GREENVILLE, N.C. - Paul Wade Margeson, 50, of Greenville, North Carolina, died after a lengthy illness at UNC Medical Center Chapel Hill, N.C., on Friday, January 17, 2020. Paul was born in San Diego California; the son of Ronald L. Margeson and Jacqueline Savard Margeson.
Paul is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Savard Margeson of Greenville, N.C.; his brother Peter Margeson and sister in-law Dasha Margeson of Gulf Shores Ala.; his sister Melissa Ott and his niece Bethany Ott of Greenville, N.C.; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Paul attended Dover High School his freshman year and then transferred to Glassboro High School in New Jersey graduating in 1987. He entered into the US Navy as an enlisted man and became an Air Traffic Controller. He was considered to be one of the Navy's top Air Traffic Controllers having graduated from A-school at the top of his class. As an honor graduate had his choice of assignments in his early career.
He earned the rank of Senior Chief and then rose to the level of a commissioned officer (referred to in the Navy as a "Mustang Lieutenant" following in his paternal grandfather's footsteps, for rising to commissioned officer after enlisting through meritorious service and many commendations). He spent nearly eight of his years in the Navy in sea service and spent a great deal of his career teaching in air traffic control schools as a Master Training Specialist. He served as Leading Chief Petty Officer aboard the USS Nimitz during the beginning months of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The USS Nimitz conducted over 7000 combat sorties. To this day, this is the single most combat sorties ever flown by an aircraft carrier.
Some of his many honors and commendations included two Navy Commendation medals, six Navy Achievement medals, Combat Action ribbon, two Navy Unit Commendations, two Meritorious Unit Commendations, three Battle Efficiency awards, five Good Conduct Medals, three Southwest Asia campaign medals, Kuwait Liberation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Liberation medal, two National Defense Service medals, five Sea Service deployment medals and Sailor of the Year awards on three occasions. He was called, The "Legend" by those in his command.
Paul retired from the Navy and resigned his commission after 22 years while the Leading Commissioned Officer of Air Traffic Control on the US John C Stennis (CVN 74) air craft carrier in 2008 off the waters of Iran. Following his retirement, he worked as a civilian air traffic controller on Martha's Vineyard for several years before moving on to North Carolina to help raise his niece Bethany and be with his family in his retirement.
Paul's leaving was preceded by the death of his father, Ronald and his paternal aunt Lorraine Chambers as well as cousin Eric Tessner, his grandparents Edith and Henry Shaw of Northwood, N.H., his paternal grandparents, Inez and Clyde Margeson of Hollywood, Md.
SERVICES: A funeral service will take place at RM Edgerly and Son Funeral Home; 86 South Main Street in Rochester, N.H., on May 23, at 10 a.m., with burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Northwood, N.H., to follow the funeral service. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, for those that wish, a memorial donation can be made to .
Published in Fosters from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020