|
|
ROCHESTER – Paula M. Cullen, 67, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home, following a period of failing health.
Paula was born and raised in Beverly, Mass. to her parents John and Lorraine Bradley. She graduated from high school there as well.
She was a hard working adamant woman who generously and unconditionally gave love, compassion, and friendship to everyone she knew and loved.
She had a special way of making people happy with her infectious smile and constant sparkle in her eyes. All that knew her, respected her, and often said she was the strongest woman they have ever met, and had the pleasure to know.
Paula was a loyal and dedicated wife and mother. She brought up four children, and was the grandmother to ten.
Survived by two children Katherine Libby and Craig Ferriero, also her two sisters and one brother Jack Bradley, Nancy Cunha, and Jayne Shairs who adored and loved her greatly.
Though she was taken from us so early in life, she constantly fought, and never gave up on anything. She was a wonderful woman, who was sent to us as an angel, and left us as an angel as well.
Paula will always be remembered and admired as a very special woman. Rest in peace, Princess. Always in our hearts and minds, may God have you finally rest as you arrive in heaven.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 22 to July 25, 2019