ROLLINSFORD - Paulette E. Mitchell, 76, of Silver Street died at Portsmouth Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Born June 5, 1943 in Dover, the daughter of Adelard and Merilda (Croteau) Garneau. She worked for Wentworth Douglass Hospital for many years.
She is survived by her three daughters, Christine M. Bailey of Melvin Village, N.H., Karen M. Marshall of Rollinsford and Carlene M. Mitchell of Rollinsford; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the McIntire McCooey Funeral Home, 301 Main Street, South Berwick, Maine.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020