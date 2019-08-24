|
DOVER - Pauline "Polly" A. Roberts, born March 31, 1938, in Haverhill, Mass., passed quietly on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Harold S. and Alice E. (Goodwin) Roberts.
After many years traversing the continent as a military wife, she returned to Haverhill, where she worked at the public library, first in the Children's Room and later in Special Collections. A tireless and civic-minded volunteer, Polly was involved in various community activities. She retired to Dover, N.H., where she continued volunteering, most notably at the Dover Public Library. A graduate of Northern Essex Community College and Merrimack College, she had a love for genealogical research, and was eager to share her expertise with others. Polly will be remembered for having strong and vocal opinions, and a thoughtful and generous heart.
Polly leaves her friends and family with a great supply of hand-crafted items, an abundance of plants and a trove of memories fondly referred to as Polly stories. Her presence will be greatly missed by her children, Jenifer Prince-Moughan and Rebekah PrinceBergeron, and her son-in-law, Tom Bergeron. As Gram, she is survived by her four grandchildren, whom she adored and championed in all their endeavors: Alex Moughan, Kate Bergeron, Sarah Moughan and Joe Bergeron. Other family members include her nephews, Jordi Roberts and Ian Roberts and a large number of cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, John G. Roberts, her son-in-law, Michael Moughan and grandson, William Moughan.
SERVICES: Polly has chosen that there be no formal services at this time. Her ashes will be spread in accordance to her wishes and a memorial celebration will be held at a later date, or in Polly's words, "Have a party!"
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Planned Parenthood, www.weareplannedparenthood.org or The Historical Society of Old Newbury, www.newburyhistory.org or to the . Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Polly's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019