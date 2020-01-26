|
Service
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Pauline D. Eastman
1927 - 2020
ELIOT, Maine - Pauline Duquette Eastman, 92, of Eliot, Maine. Born April 18, 1927 to Eugene and Delina (Gosselin) Duquette. She grew up in Bloomfield, Vt.
A twin, Pauline was born one of twelve children. She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Friend.
Pauline worked at the South Berwick Shoe Shop and Data General before retiring and residing at the Baran Place in Eliot for many years.
Pauline was a giver. She selflessly was known to spend her time making memories with her grandchildren.
We as a family are grateful for the days spent yardsaling, blueberry picking, listening to country music on WOKQ, and Sunday dinners. We will forever appreciate her spunky sense of humor, and her more than genuine honesty. She will be missed.
SERVICES: A small service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Agamenticus Rd, South Berwick, Maine, on June 20, 2020 at 3 p.m. All are welcome to come celebrate Pauline's life. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Care for the Eastman family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020
