H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
Pauline Johnson
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
189 N. Main St
Rochester, NH
Pauline E. Johnson


1926 - 2020
Pauline E. Johnson Obituary
ROCHESTER - Pauline E. Johnson, 93, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Anne's Nursing Home. Born on December 16, 1926, she was the daughter of Clarence and Josephine (Gosselin) Johnson.

Pauline was employed as a secretary at Mayberry Shoe and as an insurance agent with Bergeron Insurance before her retirement.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her step-mother, Eva Johnson, brother, Charles Johnson and sister, Norma Dorr, both of Lynchburg, Va.

She is survived by her step-brother, Donald Gagne of South Portland, Maine and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 189 North Main St., Rochester. Burial will be in the spring in Rochester Cemetery, Franklin Street, Rochester. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020
