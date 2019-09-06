Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Pauline Bisson
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Church Street
Rollinsford, NH
Pauline M. Bisson


1944 - 2019
Pauline M. Bisson Obituary
ACTON, Maine - Pauline M. Bisson, 74, of Abbott Road, passed peacefully at the Gosnell hospice house on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born November 24, 1944 in Somerville, Mass.; the daughter of Mario and Pauline (Murphy) Cerasi.

Pauline owned the Sun Bonnet Upholstery for a number of years and worked for Flora Ventures. She enjoyed many hobbies and loved to be artistic and travel the world.

Pauline is survived by her husband, George "Pete" Bisson of Acton, Maine; son, Brian Bisson Sr. of Wakefield, N.H.; and grandsons, Brandon and Brian Bisson Jr. of Acton, Maine.

She is predeceased by her brother, Edward Cerasi and her grandmother Ersilia "Nona" Cerasi.

She will be forever loved and cherished.

SERVICES: An hour of calling will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 10:15-11:15 a.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Mary's Church, Church Street in Rollinsford, N.H., at 12 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in New Town Cemetery. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019
