DOVER - Peggyanne Blankenship, 88, of Dover, N.H. passed away peacefully at Riverside Rest Home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Born August 13, 1932 in Rumford Maine; the daughter of the late Joseph and Opal (Burns) Pullen.
Peggyanne worked for many years as a teacher in Eliot Schools and also worked in the library at UNH.
Peggyanne was a member of the St. Andrew's Society and cherished her Scottish heritage as one of the Burns Clan. She was a big fan of the Highland Games and attended every year in both N.H. and Maine. She collected pins from every year she went. She was known for her amazing sense of humor, always making people laugh and smile. Her family calls her the "trinket queen" because she spent time to make elaborate and creative gifts for all of her family. She particularly loved to give joke gifts. Etiquette was very important to Peggyanne, and she would always remark when someone was nicely dressed or well-mannered.
Peggyanne is survived by her sons, Scott Staples and wife Kathy, Dwight Staples and wife Paula, daughters, Debi Warner, Elizabeth Staples, and Linda Sprague and her husband Stephen, her sister Kathleen Horne, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: There will be an hour of visitation held at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Private burial will take place at a later time. Per family request, social distancing rules apply. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.