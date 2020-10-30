NAPLES, Fla. - On Tuesday, October 27, 2020 Penelope Demeter Passas, 97, peacefully passed away with her daughters by her side. Penelope (Penny) was born in Fayette City, Pa., on July 4, 1923 to George Prasiotis and Marianthi (Kalamaras) of Athens and Chios, Greece.
She moved to Queens, N.Y., at a young age, where she was raised and graduated from Washington Irving High School in Manhattan with a focus in costume design. Penelope was the eldest of four children and is predeceased by her brothers Nicholas and Angelo. Her sister, Helen Sarapas, the youngest of the family, lives in Whitestone, N.Y.
Penelope married the love of her life John C. Passas of Dover, N.H. in 1946 after meeting on a blind date while he was stationed at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and together, they raised their daughters Dr. Constance Passas and Arete Passas McAvoy in N.H. He predeceased her in 1991 after 46 years of marriage. She moved to Naples, Florida in 2013 where both of her daughters currently reside.
Penelope also leaves behind her grandchild, Ariana Penelope McAvoy of Norwalk, Conn., and her fiancé Matthew Perrino, and three step-grandchildren Elsa Bretherton of Fairport, N.Y., John McAvoy of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Terry McAvoy of East Haven, Conn., in addition to several nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and step-grandchildren. She is predeceased by the recent passing of her son-in-law, Alois S. McAvoy.
Penelope worked in retail starting at the flagship Manhattan store of Henri Bendel. She cherished her family and was the "domestic queen" with talents in sewing, design, fashion, cooking, singing, tap-dancing, advice and love. She was devoted to her faith and a lifetime member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dover, N.H.
SERVICES: An hour of calling will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dover. A mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery following the mass.
Donations in her memory can be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 93 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820. Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
