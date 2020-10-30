1/1
Penelope D. Passas
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
NAPLES, Fla. - On Tuesday, October 27, 2020 Penelope Demeter Passas, 97, peacefully passed away with her daughters by her side. Penelope (Penny) was born in Fayette City, Pa., on July 4, 1923 to George Prasiotis and Marianthi (Kalamaras) of Athens and Chios, Greece.

She moved to Queens, N.Y., at a young age, where she was raised and graduated from Washington Irving High School in Manhattan with a focus in costume design. Penelope was the eldest of four children and is predeceased by her brothers Nicholas and Angelo. Her sister, Helen Sarapas, the youngest of the family, lives in Whitestone, N.Y.

Penelope married the love of her life John C. Passas of Dover, N.H. in 1946 after meeting on a blind date while he was stationed at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and together, they raised their daughters Dr. Constance Passas and Arete Passas McAvoy in N.H. He predeceased her in 1991 after 46 years of marriage. She moved to Naples, Florida in 2013 where both of her daughters currently reside.

Penelope also leaves behind her grandchild, Ariana Penelope McAvoy of Norwalk, Conn., and her fiancé Matthew Perrino, and three step-grandchildren Elsa Bretherton of Fairport, N.Y., John McAvoy of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Terry McAvoy of East Haven, Conn., in addition to several nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and step-grandchildren. She is predeceased by the recent passing of her son-in-law, Alois S. McAvoy.

Penelope worked in retail starting at the flagship Manhattan store of Henri Bendel. She cherished her family and was the "domestic queen" with talents in sewing, design, fashion, cooking, singing, tap-dancing, advice and love. She was devoted to her faith and a lifetime member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dover, N.H.

SERVICES: An hour of calling will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dover. A mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery following the mass.

Donations in her memory can be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 93 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820. Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com for more information or to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 29, 2020
In loving memory of our beautiful Thea (Aunt) Penny. You will always be in our hearts and be remembered with much love. You're love of cooking and baking encouraged my growth (Maria) and love of the skill. I will never forget how much you taught me about baking especially recipes passed down from Yia Yia. You will be missed very much. God Bless you and Rest In Peace.
Maria & Walter Pearce
Family
October 29, 2020
In loving memory of my wonderful big sister. I will cherish all of the memories we had together. You will always be in my thoughts and I will always love you. May you Rest In Peace.
Helen Sarapas
Sister
October 29, 2020
Penny was a wonderful person who showed tremendous kindness. She had such interesting stories as she spoke about her youth, meeting and dating her husband, her love of books, working at the dept. store and when her daughters were young. I remember these conversations as she would have a cup of tea and a cookie, telling her stories seeing the humor of things and always having a laugh that was shared. God bless you Penny!
Elsa Bretherton
Family
