DOVER - Perley Geranis, 92, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after a period of failing health. Born in Somersworth August 13, 1927 son of Markos and Delia (Croft) Geranis and was educated in the Somersworth School System. He lived in the Somersworth-Dover area all of his life, and enjoyed summers at York Beach.
He served in the US Army as a member of the occupation forces in Japan after World War II.
He worked for the former Shaines Shoes and later for the State of NH, Division of Motor Vehicles.
Perley was predeceased by his wife Anne (McKenney) Geranis who died in 2000. He is survived by his son Patrick (wife Joyce), grandchildren Michael Geranis (wife Katherine), Kara (husband Thomas) Stanek, great-grandchildren Abbie and Emmy Stanek all of Alexandra, Va.; son George Geranis (wife Marcia Gardner) Bangor, Maine, grandchildren Andrew Geranis (wife Rebecca), great-grandchildren Rhett and Emerson of York, Kate (husband Mike), great-grandchildren Lucas and Maddox of Bangor, Maine, grandchild Rebekah Geranis, great-grandchildren Jordan, Nicholas and Seth of York, Maine; daughter Christine (husband Donald) Hamann, grandchildren Geoffrey (wife Jocelynn) great-grandchildren Jacob and Jayden, and Jason Hamann; daughter Paula (husband Michael) Herlihy of Dover, grandchildren Beth (Nate) Duckworth and great-grandchild Ethan of Kittery, Maine, and grandson Peter Herlihy of York, Maine; daughter Diane (husband Richard) Shepherd of Somersworth, grandchildren Jennifer (husband Roger) Proulx, great-grandchildren Asher, Reuben, Silas, Thad, Gabriel, Logan, of Wakefield, N.H., grandchild Lisa (husband Justin) Rogers, great-grandchild Mitchell of Sanford, Maine. Perley was predeceased by his brother John Geranis of Somersworth and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to call Tuesday, October 15, from 10-11 a.m., at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Many thanks for the loving care from Atlantic Home Healthcare. Memorials can be sent to WDH Cancer Center or VNA/Hospice. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019