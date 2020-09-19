DURHAM - Peter G. Hall passed away suddenly on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born June 20, 1955 in Fall River, Mass., to the late Clara Jane Lovell (May 2020) and Alan Hall Jr. (July 1964).
Peter grew up in Warwick and East Greenwich, R.I. His father, Alan, served in World War II as a Navigator in the Army Air Corps and attended Yale University after the war. He continued in the National Guard and died when his plane crashed in a test run over Narragansett Bay in 1964; he was 39. His mother Clara (Sandy) remarried Robert C. Lovell in 1968, who had six children, and Peter grew up in a large blended family. Clara was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Peter was a very talented artist and classic pianist. He received his degree in Fine Arts from the California College of Arts and Crafts. After graduation Peter trained as a Press Operator at Label Art in East Bay and subsequently moved back east to N.H. It was there he met his business partner of 33 years, Pat Brady, and together they co-founded Label Tech, Inc. of Somersworth, N.H., in 1985. Over the years Peter mentored many young people at Label Tech. He was a hard worker and in the early years pulled many all-nighters to meet the needs of the growing company. He was very respected and well-liked by employees and colleagues in the industry. Peter was also a very good mechanic and would fix machinery that broke as well as being a very accomplished motorcycle mechanic. He loved painting, which he spent many hours doing in retirement. He was an accomplished sailor and enjoyed hiking, bicycling, motorcycling, loved animals and spending time with friends doing outdoor activities.
Peter is survived by his children Christopher and Emma of New Hampshire; his siblings Father Alan Hall of Pinerolo Italy, Sherry (Bob, niece Korey) Taylor of Rhode Island, Monty (Babette) of Texas; his step family: Amy (Warren, nieces Marinana, Kelsey) Graves of Rhode Island, Nat (Lone, nephew Lars) Lovell of Massachusetts, Nic Lovell of Massachusetts, Mary (Dennis Grinnan) Lovell of Virginia; his companion Cate Irvine and her children Oliver and Brynn of New Hampshire; and many other close friends who cherished him dearly.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time due to Covid-19. Memorial services may be scheduled for a later date. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
