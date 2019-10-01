|
|
LEE - Peter Macdonald, 67, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side from his service-related disabilities and metastatic esophageal cancer on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Despite a period of failing health, Peter maintained a positive attitude throughout and reminded everyone of how grateful he was to be spending time with his family.
Born June 15, 1952, in Lynn, Mass., the son of Phyllis (LeBlanc) and Donald Macdonald, Peter spent most of his childhood in Alton, N.H., and was a resident of Lee for 34 years.
Peter served and retired honorably as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a steadfast advocate for veteran benefits and well-being. Throughout his life, Peter spent a notable amount of time volunteering. Most recently he was providing housing to homeless veterans at the Veteran Resort Chapel in Lee.
In addition to his strong dedication to supporting veterans, Peter was even more dedicated to his beloved family. His pride and joy was spending time with his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, and smart, beautiful grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years Agnes; three daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Jared Ward of Brentwood, Tracy and Scott Ramsey of Barrington, and Lynne and Michael Guyre of Barrington; six grandchildren; father, siblings, mother-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother Paul, mother Phyllis, and father-in-law Fernan.
SERVICES: Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd., Lee, NH 03861. A graveside service with military honors, will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rolling Thunder NH, Chapter One. To sign our online guestbook please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019