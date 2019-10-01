Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Purdy Memorial Chapel
2 Concord Rd
Lee, NH 03861
(603) 868-2100
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Purdy Memorial Chapel
2 Concord Rd
Lee, NH 03861
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
NH State Veteran's Cemetery
Boscawen, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Macdonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Macdonald


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEE - Peter Macdonald, 67, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side from his service-related disabilities and metastatic esophageal cancer on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Despite a period of failing health, Peter maintained a positive attitude throughout and reminded everyone of how grateful he was to be spending time with his family.

Born June 15, 1952, in Lynn, Mass., the son of Phyllis (LeBlanc) and Donald Macdonald, Peter spent most of his childhood in Alton, N.H., and was a resident of Lee for 34 years.

Peter served and retired honorably as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a steadfast advocate for veteran benefits and well-being. Throughout his life, Peter spent a notable amount of time volunteering. Most recently he was providing housing to homeless veterans at the Veteran Resort Chapel in Lee.

In addition to his strong dedication to supporting veterans, Peter was even more dedicated to his beloved family. His pride and joy was spending time with his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, and smart, beautiful grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Agnes; three daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Jared Ward of Brentwood, Tracy and Scott Ramsey of Barrington, and Lynne and Michael Guyre of Barrington; six grandchildren; father, siblings, mother-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother Paul, mother Phyllis, and father-in-law Fernan.

SERVICES: Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd., Lee, NH 03861. A graveside service with military honors, will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rolling Thunder NH, Chapter One. To sign our online guestbook please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Purdy Memorial Chapel
Download Now