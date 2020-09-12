1/
Philip R. Rollins
NEWMARKET - Philip R. (Bucky) Rollins, 73, of Newmarket, recently passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Bucky is a retired Fire Chief of Canterbury Volunteer Fire Department (1973-1982). He was a farmer and avid gardener and most recently a bus driver at UNH's Wildcat Transit.

Parents, Richard and June, and brother, Clayton, predeceased Bucky.

Sister, Jan, and many nieces and nephews survive him.

SERVICES: He will be laid to rest at a small graveside service in Canterbury on September 19, 2020. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
