NEWMARKET - Philip R. (Bucky) Rollins, 73, of Newmarket, recently passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, August 16, 2020.



Bucky is a retired Fire Chief of Canterbury Volunteer Fire Department (1973-1982). He was a farmer and avid gardener and most recently a bus driver at UNH's Wildcat Transit.



Parents, Richard and June, and brother, Clayton, predeceased Bucky.



Sister, Jan, and many nieces and nephews survive him.



SERVICES: He will be laid to rest at a small graveside service in Canterbury on September 19, 2020. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours.







