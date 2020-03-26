|
DURHAM - Philip W. Sullivan, 77, of Durham, N.H., passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a long illness. Phil was born in Woburn, Mass., on October 1, 1942, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Patrick Sullivan.
Phil was a member of the Wilmington High School graduation class of 1960. Phil was employed by the Internal Revenue Service for thirty years prior to his retirement.
Phil was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Northeast Credit Union. He was actively involved in the credit union for 40 years.
Phil enjoyed skiing, boating, hunting and fishing, photography, camping, cooking and was an avid reader.
Phil is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Shirley King Sullivan; his loving sister Carolyn Harris and her husband Gregory of Wilmington, Mass., and North Conway, N.H.; his nephew, Jason Harris and his wife Sarah of Wilmington, Mass.; his cousins, Cynthia Gelston of Conn., and Sylvia Davis of S.C.; his brother in-law, Ronald King and his wife Janine; brother in-law Paul Barrett and his late wife Arlene King Barrett of Wilmington, Mass. Phil is also survived by his loving nieces and nephew, Jean Barrett and her husband Eric Baldi of Wilmington, Mass., Kellie McHugh and her companion Jerry Capaldi of Tewksbury, Mass., Paula Barrett of Melrose, Mass., Justine Sutton, Michael King and his wife Erin, Emily Viera and her husband Joseph all of Wilmington, Mass. Philip is also survived by 14 great-nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Burial service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820.
Contributions may be made in Phil's name to New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NHSPCA) 104 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham, NH 03885 or a . To sign an online guest book, visit purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020