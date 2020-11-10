BOSTON, Mass. - Phiroz Vazifdar, 50, of Barrington, N.H., died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Mass General Hospital following an illness. Born in Mumbai, India on March 2, 1970, he moved to Meredith, N.H. at the age of six.
He was predeceased by his parents Meher (Patel) and Dr. Jehangir Vazifdar. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Kristi (Keisling) and daughter Laila and many loving cousins in the US and abroad.
A celebration of life will be held in the New Year once restrictions are lifted.
