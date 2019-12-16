Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Purdy Funeral Service
655 Central Ave
Dover, NH
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Purdy Funeral Service
655 Central Ave
Dover, NH
Phyllis A. Bickford


1939 - 2019
Phyllis A. Bickford Obituary
DOVER - Phyllis Ann Bickford, 80 years old of Chestnut Street passed peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1939 in Dover; daughter of Russell and Martha (Babineau) Bickford.

Phyllis attended Dover schools. She worked at Elliot Rose Farm, Passport Center and retired from Heidelberg Harris. She enjoyed painting and gardening. She loved her daylilies and backyard birds.

Phyllis is survived by daughter, Terrie Hale and husband, Mark of Dover; daughter, Gail Mercer and husband, Austin from Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Colleen Pitchford and Katie Manning; great grandchildren, Jaimis Flanagan, Isaiah Stapleton, Miana Demers, Delaney, Choe and Maura Manning, several nieces, a nephew, and stepchildren.

She was predeceased by husband, Donald "Cappy" Bickford; twin brother, Philip Bickford and brother, Richard Bickford.

SERVICES: Friends and family may call from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Purdy Funeral Service, 655 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. A celebration service of her life will begin at 5 p.m. held at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, (aspca.org) in honor of her love for animals.

To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
Published in Fosters from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
