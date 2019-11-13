Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Phyllis Daigneau
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1938 - 2019
Phyllis Daigneau Obituary
DOVER - Phyllis Daigneau, 81, of Dover, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 of natural causes.

She was predeceased by her son James Daigneau and her life partner, Clarence Foley. Her survivors include her son Mark Daigneau, daughters Patricia Alexander, SueMary Daigneau and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local diabetes organization. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019
